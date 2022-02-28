6,850 Shares in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Purchased by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,552,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE:VSCO opened at $56.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $76.00.
Victoria’s Secret Company Profile (Get Rating)
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Victoria’s Secret (VSCO)
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.