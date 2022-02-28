6,850 Shares in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) Purchased by Hanlon Investment Management Inc.

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $475,763,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,618,000. Windacre Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,779,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,552,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $56.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. Victoria’s Secret has a 52-week low of $45.65 and a 52-week high of $76.00.

VSCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group started coverage on Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

