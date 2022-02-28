Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.34. Juniper Networks posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $353,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $186,536.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,220 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,449 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,261,011 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,460,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939,731 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,957,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $534,150,000 after acquiring an additional 432,592 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,136,523 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $278,957,000 after acquiring an additional 103,018 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,179,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $255,984,000 after acquiring an additional 255,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,735,935 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $185,372,000 after buying an additional 83,548 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNPR opened at $34.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88. Juniper Networks has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $36.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average is $31.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.26%.

