Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.48. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS.

NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $18.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.17. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.31 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $929.13 million, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,424,000. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,638,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,552,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,456,000 after purchasing an additional 436,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,515,000 after purchasing an additional 174,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp (Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

