$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for MoneyGram International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is $0.10. MoneyGram International posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MoneyGram International will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.01 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover MoneyGram International.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MoneyGram International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised MoneyGram International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,138,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after purchasing an additional 440,562 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,351,000 after purchasing an additional 436,397 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,218,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,465 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 511.1% in the 3rd quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in MoneyGram International by 246.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,505,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,817 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $985.65 million, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 1.41. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96.

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

