Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.200-$2.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on B. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of B stock opened at $46.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. Barnes Group has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $57.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $45.44.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $311.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.23 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Barnes Group will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.65%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Barnes Group by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Barnes Group in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Barnes Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

