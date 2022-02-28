Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) PT Lowered to $77.00

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.

Get Alarm.com alerts:

Alarm.com stock opened at $65.23 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.59. Alarm.com has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Alarm.com had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $195.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alarm.com will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total transaction of $1,977,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total transaction of $64,839.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,721 shares of company stock worth $2,111,961. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALRM. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 9,583.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alarm.com by 1,420.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alarm.com (Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.