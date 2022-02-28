Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Given New $176.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $171.00 to $176.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DLTR. Barclays raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.45.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $140.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.76. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $149.37.

In other news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $352,000. SBK Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,786,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,827 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.