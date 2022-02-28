Hedera Hashgraph Price Hits $0.36 on Top Exchanges (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.31 or 0.00195460 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00025140 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00022282 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000558 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.70 or 0.00356936 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00060952 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.