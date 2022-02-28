Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 49,476 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 768,687 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.93% of Gartner worth $233,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 11.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 546,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,149 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 6.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 366,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $88,840,000 after acquiring an additional 20,654 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 50,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 48.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,022,000 after acquiring an additional 74,163 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 11.3% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Gartner from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gartner from $303.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.80.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.50, for a total transaction of $1,000,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.65, for a total value of $332,351.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,540 shares of company stock worth $3,009,725 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $286.54 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $298.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.15. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.18 and a 52 week high of $368.99. The company has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.57. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

