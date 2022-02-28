Cribstone Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $266.83 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $282.84. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $226.77 and a 1 year high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

