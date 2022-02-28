Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $257.88 Million Stock Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,952,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,949 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.70% of Hilton Worldwide worth $257,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 20.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,923,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,508 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,855 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,135 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,891,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,197,000 after acquiring an additional 178,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,789,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,391,000 after acquiring an additional 21,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on HLT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.53.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,690 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $150.67 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.06. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.70 and a 12-month high of $160.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.