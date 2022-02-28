Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 1,680 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 79.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of COST. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $430,667,000 after buying an additional 462,397 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,446,000 after purchasing an additional 450,303 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $682,611,000 after purchasing an additional 338,144 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,234,287,000 after purchasing an additional 330,011 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 461,134 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $182,457,000 after buying an additional 227,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $517.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $307.00 and a one year high of $571.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $521.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.17%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

