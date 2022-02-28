Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,696,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 336,582 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.33% of Enbridge worth $266,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,201,592,000 after acquiring an additional 188,936 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,208 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $813,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $125,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,344 shares during the last quarter. 53.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

NYSE:ENB opened at $42.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $43.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.34. The company has a market cap of $86.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.673 per share. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 119.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENB shares. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Enbridge from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

Enbridge Profile (Get Rating)

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.