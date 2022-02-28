Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Stake Reduced by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 275 shares during the quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,966.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at about $59,930,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 58,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 17,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,240,000 after buying an additional 223,211 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $100.29 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $92.95 and a 12 month high of $109.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.10.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.