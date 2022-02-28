Lumbard & Kellner LLC Sells 844 Shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR)

Lumbard & Kellner LLC lowered its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:FLKR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 162,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Lumbard & Kellner LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Lumbard & Kellner LLC owned about 7.06% of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF worth $4,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLKR. Glovista Investments LLC boosted its position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 168.4% during the third quarter. Glovista Investments LLC now owns 485,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,076,000 after purchasing an additional 304,789 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,785,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 57,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,667,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period.

Shares of Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF stock opened at $25.78 on Monday. Franklin FTSE South Korea ETF has a 12-month low of $24.32 and a 12-month high of $33.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.08.

