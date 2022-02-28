Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 40,000 Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ardelyx were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orchard Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 1,274,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,659,000 after acquiring an additional 347,940 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 49.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,052,264 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,976,000 after purchasing an additional 346,091 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 38.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 71,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,883 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 249.9% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 39,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 28,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.22% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx stock opened at $0.79 on Monday. Ardelyx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $88.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.77.

In other news, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 1,000,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $1,240,911.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Scott D. Sandell sold 669,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total transaction of $1,010,919.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,678,199 shares of company stock worth $2,257,178. Insiders own 5.95% of the company’s stock.

ARDX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ardelyx from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.10.

About Ardelyx

Ardelyx, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development and commercialization of medicine for the treatment of cardiorenal diseases. Its product portfolio includes tenapanor, which is an experimental medication that works exclusively in the gut and is in late-stage clinical development.

