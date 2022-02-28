MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MELI. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MercadoLibre by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after acquiring an additional 378,836 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,501,000 after purchasing an additional 114,459 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,064,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,970.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,200,000 after purchasing an additional 97,017 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,736,000 after purchasing an additional 88,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

MELI stock opened at $1,111.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,120.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,422.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.40. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $858.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,970.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 657.63 and a beta of 1.54.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MELI. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,816.36.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

