Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for approximately 0.7% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned about 8.27% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EJUL. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,135,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 148.6% in the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 65,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 39,234 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 54.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares during the period.

Get Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EJUL opened at $25.38 on Monday. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $24.73 and a 52-week high of $26.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.