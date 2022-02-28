Personal CFO Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for about 1.8% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned approximately 16.60% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $8,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJUL. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 455.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJUL opened at $23.95 on Monday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $23.50 and a 1-year high of $24.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.29 and its 200-day moving average is $24.42.

