Brick & Kyle Associates Buys 4,753 Shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

Brick & Kyle Associates raised its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,753 shares during the quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates owned about 0.11% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEY. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

PEY stock opened at $21.25 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.68. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $22.07.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

