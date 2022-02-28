Brick & Kyle Associates Has $5.64 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.9% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,118,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,690,463,000 after purchasing an additional 541,152 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after buying an additional 1,622,530 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,859,000 after buying an additional 1,827,675 shares during the period. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JPM. Barclays set a $202.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Societe Generale cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.47.

Shares of JPM opened at $147.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.97 and its 200-day moving average is $160.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.57 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

