Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys Shares of 10,220 ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,220 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of ADT by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,514,255 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 260,573 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 1.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,177,604 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $99,026,000 after buying an additional 96,913 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 9.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,639 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $30,655,000 after buying an additional 336,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 53.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,240,046 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $34,959,000 after buying an additional 1,135,271 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 12.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,936,874 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $31,797,000 after buying an additional 332,695 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADT stock opened at $7.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.23. ADT Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 2.10.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ADT. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of ADT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ADT in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ADT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.05.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

