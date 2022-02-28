Wealthsource Partners LLC Takes $188,000 Position in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP)

Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DESP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Despegar.com by 84.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 752,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after buying an additional 344,276 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at $1,293,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Despegar.com by 80.9% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 14,232 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in Despegar.com by 3.9% during the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 241,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in Despegar.com during the second quarter valued at $498,000. Institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

DESP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Despegar.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Despegar.com from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NYSE:DESP opened at $11.78 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.77 million, a PE ratio of -6.58 and a beta of 2.18.

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

