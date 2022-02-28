Brokerages Anticipate Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) to Announce $0.52 EPS

Brokerages predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Upstart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.55. Upstart reported earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 136.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Upstart will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.01. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Upstart.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UPST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Upstart from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Upstart from $285.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.00.

In other Upstart news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 395,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.22, for a total transaction of $70,396,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total value of $1,456,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 664,372 shares of company stock worth $106,808,329. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPST stock opened at $135.88 on Monday. Upstart has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $401.49. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 169.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.16.

About Upstart (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

