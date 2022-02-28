Wealthsource Partners LLC Has $216,000 Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 1,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.37, for a total transaction of $549,282.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,315 shares of company stock worth $23,085,155 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $410.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $393.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.32.

NYSE EL opened at $300.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $278.28 and a twelve month high of $374.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

