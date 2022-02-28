Wealthsource Partners LLC Sells 65 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $240.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $228.44 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $53.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $277.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 61.29%.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.82.

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total value of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

