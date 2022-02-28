Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $1.83 Million Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,621 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,146 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of PROG worth $1,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROG by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PROG by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRG opened at $31.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.87. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $29.13 and a one year high of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.56.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.03). PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $646.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stephens downgraded shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.40.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

