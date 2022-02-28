91,912 Shares in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) Purchased by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 91,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in McAfee by 12,793.2% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,458,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,420 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in McAfee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,445,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McAfee in the third quarter worth about $8,711,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of McAfee by 287.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 304,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after acquiring an additional 226,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of McAfee by 474.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 214,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,000 after acquiring an additional 176,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Get McAfee alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCFE. Mizuho downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.44.

NASDAQ:MCFE opened at $26.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68. McAfee Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $32.83.

McAfee Profile (Get Rating)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.