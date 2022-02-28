Centiva Capital LP Sells 3,774 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Centiva Capital LP cut its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,601 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. Centiva Capital LP’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 37.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.5% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% in the third quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 18,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 27.3% in the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,017 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 64.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $51.80 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.83. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day moving average of $53.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.16%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

AEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.95.

Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of gold. It operates through the following segments: Northern Business, Southern Business, and Exploration. The Northern Business segment comprises of LaRonde mine, LaRonde Zone 5 mine, Lapa mine, Goldex mine, Meadowbank mine including the Amaruq deposit, Canadian Malartic joint operation, Meliadine project and Kittila mine.

