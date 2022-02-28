UBS Group AG Acquires 105,191 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 246.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 105,191 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.31% of Universal Display worth $25,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLED. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,477,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,427,000 after purchasing an additional 25,448 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Display by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 223,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Universal Display by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 74,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,638,000 after purchasing an additional 25,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Universal Display from $245.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $258.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLED opened at $157.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.67. Universal Display Co. has a 1-year low of $128.21 and a 1-year high of $246.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.39.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.63 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 19.75%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 19.85%.

Universal Display Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones, portable media devices, tablets, laptop computers and televisions, and specialty and general lighting products.

