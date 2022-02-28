Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Has $736,000 Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4,662.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $124.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.25 and its 200 day moving average is $118.98. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $97.18 and a 12 month high of $129.17.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.62. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CINF shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.83.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

