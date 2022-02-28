Firo (FIRO) Reaches Market Cap of $40.19 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. Firo has a market capitalization of $40.19 million and $20.93 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Firo has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Firo coin can now be purchased for about $3.10 or 0.00008110 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Firo alerts:

AC Milan Fan Token (ACM) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00012738 BTC.

Tracer DAO (TCR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000544 BTC.

TecraCoin (ERC20) (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18,696,144.09 or 0.00002296 BTC.

TecraCoin (TCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Ginga Finance (GIN) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GINCOIN (Global Interest Rate) (GIN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000081 BTC.

GINcoin (GIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 12,427,855 coins and its circulating supply is 12,949,912 coins. Firo’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “FIROUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.