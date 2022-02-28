Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 63,984 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,484,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,011,000 after purchasing an additional 21,605 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 116,246.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 15,112 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth approximately $594,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $57.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.26 and a 12-month high of $74.25. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 7.74% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.55) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 135.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

ALK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

In other news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $41,370.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $117,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.