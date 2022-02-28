Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Acquired by Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,719 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYY. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Sysco by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Sysco by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus raised shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.44.

Sysco stock opened at $87.25 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $87.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 66.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.14). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.43%.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.14, for a total value of $186,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 75,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total transaction of $6,452,186.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,720 shares of company stock worth $8,310,393 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.