Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC Raises Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 197,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,989 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises about 3.9% of Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC owned about 0.12% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $6,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.2% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

ANGL opened at $30.79 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.87. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

