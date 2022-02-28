Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect Vivid Seats Inc (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vivid Seats’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is $0.06. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vivid Seats will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Vivid Seats.

Several analysts have issued reports on SEAT shares. Citigroup upgraded Vivid Seats from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Vivid Seats in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Vivid Seats in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

In related news, major shareholder Benefit Life Insuranc Security sold 36,507,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $365,071,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,511,835 shares of company stock valued at $365,120,681.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAT opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.40. Vivid Seats has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35.

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

