Bank of New York Mellon Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,539,901 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,656 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.71% of D.R. Horton worth $213,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.3% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 8,599,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $722,138,000 after purchasing an additional 272,169 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.4% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 4,322,660 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $362,974,000 after purchasing an additional 58,794 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,876 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 2.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,649,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,438,000 after purchasing an additional 57,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,286,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,757,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares in the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DHI opened at $86.02 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.69.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.

In related news, CEO David V. Auld sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $3,475,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total value of $214,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,470 shares of company stock valued at $11,963,776. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.21.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

