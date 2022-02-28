-$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.71) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.78) and the highest is ($0.63). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.34) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 47%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.73) to ($2.43). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

CYCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:CYCC opened at $3.35 on Friday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $8.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYCC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 143.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 29,956 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 21,275 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 14,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses cell cycle, transcriptional regulation and DNA damage response biology to develop medicines for cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company builds a biopharmaceutical business, which is focused in hematology and oncology based on a pipeline of novel drug candidates.

