Cribstone Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 246.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.1% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after buying an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 298.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after buying an additional 22,220,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,070,488,000 after buying an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after buying an additional 15,317,971 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $241.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.93 billion, a PE ratio of 74.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.31.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $220.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.08.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total transaction of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.17, for a total transaction of $132,954,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 922,012 shares of company stock worth $289,545,670 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

