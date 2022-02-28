Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.48.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Friday, December 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

In related news, Director Harold Hamm bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.33 per share, with a total value of $5,541,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 13.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CLR opened at $52.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.90. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $60.16.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) EPS. Analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 20.18%.

Continental Resources, Inc is an independent oil producer engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm’s operations include horizontal drilling and protecting groundwater. The company was founded by Harold G. Hamm in 1967 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

