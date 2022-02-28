PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. PNM Resources also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.
NYSE PNM opened at $44.93 on Monday. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.54.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 561.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 32,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.
PNM Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.
