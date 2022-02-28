PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.67. PNM Resources also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

NYSE PNM opened at $44.93 on Monday. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.54.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 61.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $239,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in PNM Resources during the 4th quarter worth $769,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PNM Resources by 561.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 38,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,751,000 after buying an additional 32,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

PNM Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.