Cribstone Capital Management LLC Sells 5,169 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cribstone Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the period. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises 2.2% of Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cribstone Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 24.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,158,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,988,000 after purchasing an additional 828,737 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,698,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 475,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,597,000 after acquiring an additional 47,681 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,099,000 after acquiring an additional 24,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,391,000 after acquiring an additional 32,137 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $84.23 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $71.30 and a 1 year high of $93.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.94.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

