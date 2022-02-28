Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 17,955 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 953,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,955 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.42% of QIAGEN worth $49,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in QIAGEN by 75.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in QIAGEN by 11.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in QIAGEN by 9.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in QIAGEN by 8.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in QIAGEN by 3.8% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QGEN opened at $50.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.79.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 26.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. DZ Bank raised QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QIAGEN presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.09.

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

