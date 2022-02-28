Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,187,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,434 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 4.95% of Semtech worth $248,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SMTC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 231.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,220,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,001,000 after acquiring an additional 853,082 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Semtech by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 848,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,126,000 after acquiring an additional 517,200 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Semtech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,329,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Semtech by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,272,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,227,000 after acquiring an additional 411,081 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Semtech by 786.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 252,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,382,000 after acquiring an additional 224,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $70.65 on Monday. Semtech Co. has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.16.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Semtech had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $194.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $102,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Norris B. Powell sold 4,291 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $369,712.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,327,259. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Semtech from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Semtech from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Semtech from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Semtech from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.45.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

