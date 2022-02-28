Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $238.93 Million Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,465,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,069,815 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.57% of AES worth $238,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in AES by 0.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,402,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,353,000 after buying an additional 298,186 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,933,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,733,000 after purchasing an additional 294,385 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of AES by 1.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,496,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $216,799,000 after purchasing an additional 100,954 shares in the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of AES by 18.6% during the third quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,300,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 25.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,119,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,536 shares in the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AES stock opened at $21.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.48, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. AES’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. AES’s payout ratio is -96.92%.

In related news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of AES stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.17.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

