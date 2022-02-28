Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) to Announce $0.34 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) to announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Pan American Silver’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.16. Pan American Silver posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Pan American Silver will report full-year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $1.93. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Pan American Silver.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $23.29 on Friday. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $20.74 and a 1 year high of $36.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

