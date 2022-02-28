Analysts Anticipate Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). Ardmore Shipping reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to $0.08. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on ASC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping to a “hold” rating and set a $4.10 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardmore Shipping has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.

ASC stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.53. Ardmore Shipping has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $5.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASC. Private Management Group Inc. raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 23.6% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,695,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after acquiring an additional 514,818 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter worth approximately $1,886,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 35.3% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 546,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 142,696 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,853,307 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 135,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 14.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 998,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares during the period. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

