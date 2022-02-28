CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Jonestrading

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Jonestrading from $70.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jonestrading’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.25% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTO. TheStreet raised CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.
CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $62.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $371.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $64.85.
In other CTO Realty Growth news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $98,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,056,000 after acquiring an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth $3,071,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
