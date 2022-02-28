CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Jonestrading

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Jonestrading from $70.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jonestrading’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.25% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CTO. TheStreet raised CTO Realty Growth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on CTO Realty Growth from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

CTO Realty Growth stock opened at $62.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $371.85 million, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 8.11 and a quick ratio of 8.11. CTO Realty Growth has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $64.85.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.91). CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 42.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $18.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CTO Realty Growth news, SVP Daniel Earl Smith bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.25 per share, with a total value of $54,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher W. Haga acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.82 per share, for a total transaction of $98,676.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 538,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,056,000 after acquiring an additional 17,128 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the 4th quarter worth $3,071,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

