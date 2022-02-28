Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Purchased by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,736 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,206 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Merit Medical Systems worth $2,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 23.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at $208,000. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $64.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.34. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.20. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.20.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

