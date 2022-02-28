Centiva Capital LP Buys New Shares in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,896 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 1.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,711,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,419,000 after purchasing an additional 45,826 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Allison Transmission by 8.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,781,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,787,000 after purchasing an additional 140,553 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 9.3% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,529,154 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,010,000 after buying an additional 129,870 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 33.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,280,000 after buying an additional 373,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,478,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,226,000 after buying an additional 49,665 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALSN stock opened at $39.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.55 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $644.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.05 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 62.32% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is presently 18.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet raised Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allison Transmission from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Allison Transmission from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

In other Allison Transmission news, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $121,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

